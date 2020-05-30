EXCLUSIVE: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey: When there is a difference of opinion, one person needs to shut up

During our exclusive chat, we asked Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta what keeps their relationship going and if they have gone without talking to each other because of fight.

One of the most loved and admired couples on television, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, recently came together after 10 years for Toxic. The angst, the aggression depicted by the two in the song has been much appreciated and is also perhaps the first time we have seen the two in a rather different avatar. During our exclusive chat, we asked the duo what keeps their relationship going and if they have gone without talking to each other because of fight.

To this, Ravi said, "It would be her. If you see our relationship from a bird's eye view, I think we do not fit in the yardstick of any regular parameters of any equation. As two people, we are always looking out for each other." Sargun added, "I think we are more invested in each other's happiness than our own, so it works. Also, in any relationship when there is a difference of opinion, one person needs to shut up thinking it is just an opinion. You take it or fight. And how much can you fight?"

They also shared that Sargun starts laughing every time Ravi gets angry. "I am quite an*l about sanitising currently and she yesterday irritated me by wearing the same chappal we wore to go out grocery shopping." Sargun laughed, "I can't stop laughing because he gets angry at things which are stupid and I don't talk to him when I am angry."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×