EXCLUSIVE: Sayantani Ghosh on her bond with Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna: I get inspired by their energy

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sayantani Ghosh got candid about her bond with Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma and Sanjivani co-star Surbhi Chandna. Read on to know more.

Sayantani Ghosh made many heads turn as Naagin Manyata in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, her journey came to an end recently, leaving many fans disheartened. While everyone loved her acting chops and performance, they also adored her bond with her co-stars, especially with Nia Sharma. The two beauties were often seen sharing their off-screen fun moments from the sets and sending out major co-star goals. Not only Nia, but Sayantani also formed an amazing bond with her Sanjivani co-star Surbhi Chandna.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sayantani got talking about her bond with Nia and Surbhi, her special dance sequence on Naagin 4, and more. Sharing her experience working with the Naagin 4 team, Sayantani said, 'Nia, Jasmin Bhasin, and all others are very sweet people. They are always so respectful of their co-actors and colleagues around. The best thing about the Naagin 4 cast is that we're always pushing each other to do better than before. It's a team effort.'

A BTS video of Nia and Sayantani grooving together went viral on social media, leaving fans berserk. About which she expressed, 'Dancing has always been my forte. Before Nia and I shot for the dance sequence together, she had already done a solo performance. So, Nia was also excited to make this other better than the last one. That's the best thing about the Naagin 4 cast, we're always pushing each other to do better than before. Nia and I rehearsed for the dance scenes post-shoot. We were really helping each other in whichever possible way.'

It was Sayanti who had given a glimpse of the dance performance with Nia to her fans on social media, the latter replied with warmth and love. Speaking about her equation as co-stars and friends with Nia, the actress said, 'When I had shared the BTS video on social media, the way Nia appreciated me on a public platform was very sweet of her. Generally, people have this notion that co-actresses cannot be appreciative of each other because there's always a jealousy factor. But nothing of that sort. I feel Nia is an amazing talent, together we've been bonding really well. We kept on having as much fun as we can behind the camera.'

Before Sayatani stepped into the world of Naagin's, she was already shooting for the medical drama Sanjivani. There too, Sayantani had created a unique bond with Surbhi Chandna and the team. Recalling her times with Surbhi, she said, 'Surbhi is a sweetheart. She is such a bundle of energy. So, when you are shooting with Surbhi you cannot have a moment where you're feeling dull, because if you do feel lazy, then she is there to bring up the spirits and energy.'

The diva has a different belief when it comes to co-star equations, 'More often than not, I have very well bonded with my co-stars, both males, and females. That is what happens with actors who are approaching work in a very professional way, who want to better their craft. Somewhere they are secure, and when you're secure within, you really don't feel insecure with who is around.'

Lastly, talking about both Nia and Surbhi, she stated, 'When I meet Nia or Surbhi, I get inspired by their energies. There is so much to learn from them and vice-versa. Apart from a mutual admiration, there is also mutual evolving and learning, which I think is beautiful.'

