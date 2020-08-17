EXCLUSIVE: Shaadi Mubarak makers to approach Manav Gohil's 'real' wife Shweta Kawaatra to feature in the show?

Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil starrer Shaadi Mubarak made a grand entry on TV from August 24, 2020. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers are all set to approach Manav's real-life wife Shweta Kawaatra to be a part of the show. Deets inside.

Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur made a 'grand' entry on the Television screens with their latest show 'Shaadi Mubarak.' It is Rajshree's major comeback to the small screen after five long years. The new daily soap premiered on August 24 (2020) and brought forward a fresh and intriguing story on two individuals with opposite personalities. While Manav essays the role of Abhinav Ganguly, Rajshree is seen as Preeti Banerjee in the show. Shaadi Mubarak chronicles around Preeti's journey from being a mother to finding her own identity. In her quest to earn respect in the late 30s, Preeti will meet Abhinav.

Now, we at Pinkvilla have learnt that Shaadi Mubarak is might see a new entry on the show in a cameo role, and it is none other than Manav Gohli's real-life wife Shweta Kawaatra. A source close to the show revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers of Shaadi Mubarak may approach real-life ladylove Shweta Kawaatra to do a cameo in the show. While more about Shweta's entry in Shaadi Mubarak is not known yet, it would definitely be a sight to watch real-life couple Manav and Shweta share screen space with each other.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: Manav Gohil is charming; Rajshree Thakur is full of vulnerability & strength in the NEW promo

Talking about the show, Manav and Rajshree are two co-workers of a marriage hall who are extremely different from each other. They then turn partners to run a wedding planning business, Shaadi Mubarak. The story reminds us of the movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat', however, the only difference is that in Shaadi Mubarak, the lead characters have distinct ideologies.

Manav Gohil and Shweta Kawaatra first met on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. They first became friends, and later fell in love with each other. After dating for nearly three-and-a-half years, they got married in 2004. Well, it would be interesting to Manav and Shweta be in single frame together after years. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak PROMO: Rajshree Thakur & Manav Gohil's effortless chemistry will make you excited for the show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×