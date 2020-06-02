EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh: During Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, I realised relationships are complicated

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh revealed that he learnt a lot about relationships while working on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Read.

Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most sought actors on Television. Shaheer completed over a decade in the industry and has been a part of a number of good shows including Mahabharat, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and currently Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer revealed his excitement about the re-telecast of his show KRPKAB which co-starred Erica Fernandes. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer revealed that he learnt a lot about relationships while working on Kuch Rang.

"During Kuch Rang, I realised relationships are quite complicated. You cannot take decisions in anger. You have to strike a balance," Shaheer shared. He also revealed how he manages to keep the scene real. He said, "I don't try to put extra effort in a scene, I am not someone who stands in front of the mirror and practices lines, that is not my approach. I try to live in the moment and I don't usually know how I perform. Whenever I watch my scene, I get surprised how did I do this. That's my trick, I am sure people have a different approach. If you convince yourself this is not a scene, this is part of your life, I think that does the work for me."

But does he ever feel burnt out after a scene? To this, he added, "Depends on what kind of scene it is. Emotional drama scenes are difficult to come out of. If you want people to believe in it, it is difficult. You can otherwise just act. I always say this 'it is either speaking from your throat or speaking from your heart'. They are two different things. If you are speaking from your heart, it takes time to come out. If it is an emotional scene, you breakdown in real life also sometimes."

Has it ever happened that he broke down in real life? Shaheer laughed, "It has happened so many times. People on sets would tell the crew to handle me and give me water."

