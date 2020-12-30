EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh gets candid about working with Erica Fernandez in KRPKAB: Had so much fun shooting

Shaheer Sheikh played the lead role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and his chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandez was the talk of the town for a long time.

Shaheer Sheikh has been one of the most sought after actors in the telly world and his charm often leaves the ladies go weak on their knees. While Shaheer has been basking in the massive success of his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, fans have still been in awe of his performance in Sony TV’s popular family drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He played the role of Dev Dixit opposite Erica Fernandes who was seen as Sonakshi Bose. While the KRPKAB marked their first show together, the audience was in awe of Shaheer and Erica’s chemistry. In fact, there were speculations about their love affair as well, which turned out to be mere rumours.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the handsome hunk opened up on working with Shaheer and the entire team of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and he was all praises for his co-stars. In fact, Shaheer stated that he would love to collaborate with Erica for a project in the future. Speaking about his experience of working with Erica and other actors of KRPKAB, Shaheer said, “I had so much fun shooting for that show. It was effortless. I loved it because everyone was amazing in that show… Erica, Supriya Maa, Mamaji, all the actors. It was so effortless as I said because we never had to put in that extra effort. We never felt that we are acting. It’s a daily soap, we never felt like that. and the makers also…. how they imagined and visualized it, we were bang on, we exactly created that. I never felt like I am working on that particular project. I would just feel, I go to the sets, I catch up with everyone and I come back home. At the end of the day, you feel tired, but during that show, I never felt like that.”

As of now, Shaheer is making the news for making his debut in the digital world with Paurashpur along with Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia and Poulomi Das.

