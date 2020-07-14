  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh & I have been friends for 11 years: Ruslaan Mumtaz on working with him in YRHPK

Ruslaan Mumtaz joins the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke where he works with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. Ruslaan is all hearts for the duo.
Ruslaan Mumtaz has joined the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and will be seen creating havoc in Mishti and Abir's life. Ruslaan has been shooting with the cast for a week now and in an exclusive chat, we asked him about his bond with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma on sets. He revealed that he has known Shaheer for 11 years, much before he came famous and has also worked with Rhea previously. 

About his bond with Shaheer and Rhea, he said, "It's really great working with them. Shaheer and I have been friends for 11 years. Before he became famous we used to hang out at each other's house, stay over and even travel out of town together. Then we got busy in our own lives so it's really great to bond with him. Rhea, I have worked with on an episode of Laal Ishq in which we were paired opposite each other so we have a good bonding as well. Obviously, because we have to maintain social distancing we avoid spending time together even on the set and keep it to the minimum."

He assured, "There are temperature and oxygen level checks all through the day to make sure everyone is fine." But was he apprehensive about shooting given he now has a child at home? "Yes, I was but then Rajan Shahi is one of the biggest TV producers in India so I was sure the precautions taken on the set would be sufficient. I don't think there are any chances of anyone getting infected on set because everything is constantly sanitised."

