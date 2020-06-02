EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on non payment of dues: I am supporting people I can; it is a difficult time

Shaheer Sheikh opens up on non payment of dues of actors, says, 'it is time to support each other.'

Shaheer Sheikh is currently enjoying his sabbatical in lockdown and in a candid interview with us, he revealed he is scared that he might not be able to adjust to the old routine anymore. We also asked him in an exclusive chat on the issue of non-payment of dues that is affecting a lot of workers and actors currently. He said that he is trying his best to support people who are financially dependent on him.

He said, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi being a risk, Devakshi, bond with Supriya, fav scenes

Regarding his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi coming back, Shaheer revealed, "I would come across tweets where people wanted the show to come on air again and then suddenly I saw that they made an announcement and I was surprised and shocked and excited too because it was surreal to see people's wish being granted." Check out Shaheer Sheikh's photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on May 18, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Shaheer has been a part of a number of shows including Mahabharat, KRPKAB, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. His chemistry with Rhea Sharma is currently being loved.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh: During Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, I realised relationships are complicated

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×