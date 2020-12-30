EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh opens up on shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke amid COVID, its abrupt end & more

Shaheer Sheikh last appeared in the popular TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He is currently earning praise for his stint in Paurashpur.

Shaheer Sheikh is a known name in the world of Indian television. He has been a part of some of the most popular shows including Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which went off-air this year. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on how it felt to be back on the sets amidst the COVID-19 scare. He begins by stating that the YRHPK star cast was among the first ones to get back to shoot after the pandemic.

He quotes, “At the end of the day, everyone has to make money. We can’t sit at home and not do anything. So, we decided eventually to start shooting.” However, he does add that it is more challenging and one has to put more effort while keeping in mind many other things. The actor adds how one cannot wear a mask or take the basic precautions while shooting. He further states how it was hectic for him at the beginning but he got used to it later on.

Ask him about the abrupt end of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh quotes, “Everyone has their own perspectives but I feel that we can improve the quality of a product of a TV show if we do it in seasons. I have never been a part of a show which has stretched more than one and a half year. Because I think if you have a story in mind and you tell that story, it should end there.” He is of the opinion that the authenticity of a show isn’t there anymore if one starts to stretch it further.

While the fans of YRHPK surely miss Shaheer, he is currently winning accolades owing to his stint in Paurashpur that also marks his digital debut.

Credits :YouTube

