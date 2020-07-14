EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh opens up on the 'new normal', resuming shoot for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read.

Shaheer Sheikh resumed shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke two weeks ago. The actor has been one of the most sought after and loved ones in the industry. Be it Mahabharat or Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer has always managed to impress his audience. As Abir in YRHPK, Shaheer's acting prowess is being appreciated, and now with the new twist on the show, Shaheer is exploring a new side to Abir.

When asked about the 'new normal' and how he is coping up with it, Shaheer shared, "So, it is challenging for everyone. We are all trying to help and educate each other. Directors Kut and Rajan sir have been very cooperative and are trying their best to make us feel comfortable and safe. They are following all protocols and SOPs diligently and are in fact going beyond that by making steam-machines and kadha available to everyone on-set."

Abir's character is going through a different shade and when asked about it, "The process of shooting has changed.. getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script."



Throughout the lockdown, Shaheer has walked down the memory lane sharing interesting anecdotes from his journey. He had earlier confessed that he doesn't know how he will get used to the new normal but looks like, he is doing well!

YRHPK airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

