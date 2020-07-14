  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh opens up on the 'new normal', resuming shoot for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read.
8181 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to itEXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shaheer Sheikh resumed shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke two weeks ago. The actor has been one of the most sought after and loved ones in the industry. Be it Mahabharat or Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer has always managed to impress his audience. As Abir in YRHPK, Shaheer's acting prowess is being appreciated, and now with the new twist on the show, Shaheer is exploring a new side to Abir. 

When asked about the 'new normal' and how he is coping up with it, Shaheer shared, "So, it is challenging for everyone. We are all trying to help and educate each other. Directors Kut and Rajan sir have been very cooperative and are trying their best to make us feel comfortable and safe. They are following all protocols and SOPs diligently and are in fact going beyond that by making steam-machines and kadha available to everyone on-set."

Abir's character is going through a different shade and when asked about it, "The process of shooting has changed.. getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Throughout the lockdown, Shaheer has walked down the memory lane sharing interesting anecdotes from his journey. He had earlier confessed that he doesn't know how he will get used to the new normal but looks like, he is doing well!

YRHPK airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement