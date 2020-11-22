EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh to return to work with THIS project post his rumoured wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh along with many others have been roped in for special performances for the programme which will air on the 31st December

Shaheer Sheikh is currently enjoying a blissful time with family in Jammu. The actor is reportedly in his hometown for a small ceremony with Ruchikaa Kapoor where they tie the knot in front of family before throwing a intimate bash in the city for their close friends and family. Sources also claim that the two have already been married and will make it official when they deem fit. However, there is no confirmation on any of these reports. Meanwhile, we hear that Shaheer, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and has been signed for a Alt Balaji show already, will return to the small screen for a small gig right after his rumoured wedding.

No, it is not a show or a music video but an electrifying performance for the special New Year’s event, hosted by Star. Shaheer along with many others have been roped in for special performances for the programme which will air on the 31st. Apart from Shaheer, names like Parth Samthaan, Mohsin Khan and others stars from the channel itself ight also seen performing. Shaheer has given his nod for the same, we hear and it is sure to leave his fans excited as they like to see him in action. Meanwhile, Shaheer will be seen in a never seen before avatar in his digital debut show.

It was only recently that Shaheer shared a page from his personal life and confirmed dating Ruchikaa with a picture of them together. Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been dating for over a year now and are totally in love. This is the first time Shaheer went public with his relationship and fans couldn’t stop praising the new couple in town. To unversed, Shaheer has always been one of the most loved actors on Indian Television. With shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Navya, the actor has proved his acting chops with different roles.

