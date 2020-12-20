EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS crazy fan reactions post his wedding; Says ‘It was a battle for few days’

Shaheer Sheikh, who is gearing up for his digital debut, surprised everyone after he announced his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor last month.

Shaheer Sheikh broke a million hearts when he announced his marriage last month. The television heartthrob, who has been dating Ruchikaa Kapoor for a while, tied the knot in a court marriage and shared the big news on November 27. The news Shaheer’s wedding came as a surprise for his massive fan following across the world and everyone was a brimming about the same. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar opened up about the crazy fan reactions he received when he announced his wedding with his lady love.

The handsome actor stated that he did get a few scary reactions, some of which even scarred him. Talking about the same, Shaheer said, “So, it was a battle for a few days where I had to take the brunt of what I had done. I was not expecting that honestly. But I guess with time, they also realised or felt happy for me. I have no complaints. Eventually, they realised that I am genuinely happy and also the relationship I share with the people who have seen my shows or appreciate my work, I think it’s quite deep because I rely on them so much, I depend on them so much and I interact with them as well whenever I can. So, that bond I guess they felt that this might break. But that’s not going to happen. I don’t see it happening. So, I guess we are in a safe zone now.”

Talking about the work front, Shaheer is all set to make his debut on the digital platform with Paurushpur. The web series also features Anu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia, Milind Soman etc in key roles and is set to release on December 29.

