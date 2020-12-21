EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS if life has changed post marriage and Ruchikaa's reaction on Paurashpur

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about life after marriage with Ruchikaa Kapoor. He shared details of his character in Paurashpur, and his wife Ruchikaa's reaction to the show's trailer.

Shaheer Sheikh is having the best of his time both, personally and professionally. He got married to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor last month and dropped the big news on social media. While his much-loved show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke came to an end in October, fans rejoiced as he announced his digital debut Paurashpur. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer revealed if his marriage has changed him or his life. He also shared Ruchikaa's reaction to Paurahpur's trailer and spilled the beans of what fans can expect from his character Veer in the periodic drama.

Ask Shaheer if his life has changed after tying the knot with Ruchikaa, Shaheer feels it is still the same. 'I think no, marriage has not changed me, because you know the base of our relationship is friendship and that's how it has been for the last one and a half year. And that is why I guess nothing has changed till now. It is too early to say anything. But, the trust is there, I feel comfortable I am myself. I don’t think anything will change in the future.'

When asked how wifey Ruchikaa reacted to his role in Paurashpur, and the drama's trailer, Shaheer shared, 'Not really. We don’t really discuss work. Anyways when you do daily soap, and when you work for 6 to 8 hours daily, you don’t want to discuss work at home. '

Lastly, when asked what can fans expect from his stint in Paurashpur, Shaheer divulged some details of his character, Veer. 'My character, Veer, loved someone with all his heart and that person was taken away from him. And he is trying to make sure that nobody else has to go through that. In the process what he has to make sure that society has an equal place for women because his woman was taken away from him. So I think, he is standing for the right cause.'

The actor also shared that fans will get to see him more in Paurashpur 2. 'I cannot give you (viewers) a false hope there is a lot of me in season one. A lot of exciting things will happen in Veer's life in Paurashur season 2. So hopefully viewers like season 1 and you want to see more of Veer and then we can come up with season 2,' Shaheer concluded.

