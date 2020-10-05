EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and cast's LAST shoot day for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke REVEALED

Here's when Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and others will shoot their last scene for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show airs its last episode on October 17.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be airing its last episode on October 17. The show which stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra among others is a spin off to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. YRHPK fans have been trending and writing to the channel and production house to extend the show but with low TRPs and the ongoing IPL, it was decided to pull off the show. The show was unable to revive its TRP post lockdown.

Now, a reliable source informs us that the cast will be shooting for their last scene on October 11. "The last day is different for cast members. While most cast members will wrap up shoot on October 10, a few others will also be shooting for October 11. In most probability, Shaheer and Rhea will have their last scene on October 11." The source also reveals that the makers have decided to end the show on a good note with MishBir turning parents, finally. Well, that definitely will be a happy end for fans.

While we understand the news came as a shock to fans, a source had earlier revealed to us that the makers are already planning a season 2 for the show for next year. However, there has been no confirmation on the same. Both Shaheer and Rhea have received immense love as MishBir. Kaveri too has garnered many eyeballs with her role as Kuhu which was a multi dimensional character.

