EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh says, 'Health workers need to be respected not harassed' amid lockdown 3.0

Shaheer Sheikh, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, shared that health workers need to be respected and not harassed. Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh completed 11 years in the industry. He started in a youth show and is currently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer, who hails from Jammu, recently revealed that his sister is among the doctors who have been working relentlessly towards saving COVID 19 patients and he genuinely feels disheartened seeing people disrespect the frontline forces.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shaheer said, "She is a homeopathic doctor but during these difficult times, she is trained to attend COVID patients. She has to work day and night. Her family and all of us were worried about her. She is a very young doctor and had to come back home as well to meet the family. So, we were worried about her. I wanted to give out the message that I saw a lot of people were trying to harass such health workers and move out of houses. It is the opposite of what we should be doing. They also have families and they are saving our lives, if anything, we should be thankful to them."

He shared, "The best thing about this time is that I can stay in touch with my family daily."

Lastly, Shaheer had a message for anyone who has been finding it difficult to stay home. "If people are getting paranoid by just staying at home, then, I don't know what to tell them. I am talking about people who have a house, and have money to feed themselves. Some so many people are having a very difficult time, so we should feel lucky and not be paranoid by staying home. Maybe, just spend time with yourself. I think meditation is the best thing. I think it helps calm down."

