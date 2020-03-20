EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak: It is a good step taken by our industry

Shaheer Sheikh gets talking about the ongoing shutdown of shoots due to coronavirus outbreak and here is what he has to say. Read on to know.

Coronavirus outbreak has lead to shoots of all mediums being put on hold, movies have been delayed, some indefinitely, and everyone has decided to stay home in order to stay safe and keep up with the ongoing crisis that we are facing. Celebrities have been sharing on social media what they are upto and in fact, some of them have also taken this time out to interact with fans, connect with nature, and so many other things.

Ask Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh about his opinion on COVID 19 putting shoots to a halt, he says, "I am at home for now as we will not be shooting for the next 10-15 days. I think this is a very good step taken by our industry, and I know there are many daily wage earners and that they will suffer, but everyone is going to suffer. At the same time, health is more important and so we need to take care of it for some time to avoid it, so that things can go back to normal as soon as possible."

Well, the coronavirus outbreak sure has brought many things to a halt, but it hasn't managed to dull anyone's spirits just yet given how everyone is making sure that they keep up with the directions issued and are staying home in order to stay safe. Just like everyone else, Shaheer too is rooting for the same!

Credits :Pinkvilla

