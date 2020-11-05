EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh to tie the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor this December?

A reliable source tells us that Shaheeer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are planning to get married this December in an intimate setting. Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh broke hearts recently after he made his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official. The two reportedly had been dating for a while now and are all ready to take it to another level. Yes, you read it right! A reliable source tells us that the beautiful couple is planning to get married this December in an intimate setting. The source tells us that Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a small promise ceremony already at their residence with a few close friends in attendance.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa made the relationship official a few days back with the former calling her ‘my girl’. Later in a post featuring the duo, Shaheer used the word ‘ikigai’ which is a Japanese word for ‘reason to live’, indirectly confessing his love and commitment to Ruchika. From Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassnandani, Krystal Dsouza, Tushar Kapoor, everyone congratulated the new couple in town. We contacted Shaheer for a comment and are yet to hear back from him. The news definitely broke the hearts of his female fans but left others happy with the development. This is the first time Shaheer made his relationship official with anyone and hence fans are overjoyed.

Meanwhile, during an interview a month back, when Shaheer was asked about his marriage plans, he said, “The lockdown made me realise that I keep pushing this (marriage) every next two years, but you never know if you will see those years. But, right now, to start a family, I need a bigger apartment and I am working towards that.”

