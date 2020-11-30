EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor: Excited, looking forward to creating home with her

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh shared why the he decided to get married with Ruchikaa Kapoor, this year. Read on.

Television’s handsome hunk Shaheer Sheikh is taken. He recently got married to his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is the creative producer for Balaji Motion Pictures. The two had been dating for a few years before they finally took the plunge a few days back. True to his personality, Shaheer kept his wedding and love life private and only shared it with fans recently. Shaheer donned a white pyjama and kurta for his wedding day while Ruchikaa looked beautiful in a powder blue dress. The duo flaunted their infectious smiles for close friends on their D day. Shaheer definitely broke many hearts with this but his fans have been showering him with best wishes for his new journey in life.

Exclusively sharing with us why the couple decided to get married this year, Shaheer said, “We all know nothing is for sure but during the lockdown, we realised we can’t keep planning for the future as it’s very uncertain. That’s when we took the decision.” When asked how excited he is for this new journey with Ruchikaa, Shaheer exclaimed that he is looking forward to creating a home with her now. “I have always lived away from home and work has kept me busy all throughout.. now I am looking forward to creating a home and making the most of it. So yes, really excited,” he revealed. We wish the newlyweds a very happy journey together!

Meanwhile, after a court marriage here, Shaheer and Ruchikaa headed to Jammu for an intimate ceremony with his family members. Shaheer has always been close to his family and this new addition to the family is definitely endearing. Shaheer was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and has been touted to be one of the finest actors we have. He will soon begin shooting for his digital debut show wherein he will be seen in a never before avatar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh to return to work with THIS project post his rumoured wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor



Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×