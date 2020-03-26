EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Maheshwari on Coronavirus lockdown: Need to keep physical, mental health in good shape

Shantanu Maheshwari gets talking about the ongoing lockdown and says, "’m ensuring that I take this in a positive light and make the most of my time at home. For me, fitness, both physical and mental health plays a big role in my life. I feel that if you are physically fit your mental health tends to get stronger, and vice versa of course."

Actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari feels that in this current phase of home quarantine due to the Coronavirus, balancing physical and mental health is the key to keeping calm and composed in these times. Hence to ensure that he is both physically and mentally fit while on lockdown at home, Shantanu has been indulging in a lot of home workouts to keep up with his fitness regime, and has also been practicing some basic meditation and breathing techniques to keep his mental well being in place.

To avoid any kind of frustration from a monotonous routine, Shantanu is now experimenting with various workout routines at home to try and learn different forms as well as break free from regular routine ones. Speaking about keeping both his physical and mental health in shape at the moment, Shantanu shares, "Keeping both physical and mental health in good shape is need of the hour for us all right now. Especially when you are refrained from your regular routine and put under such circumstances, it can definitely affect anybody's mind, including mine. But I’m ensuring that I take this in a positive light and make the most of my time at home. For me, fitness, both physical and mental health plays a big role in my life. I feel that if you are physically fit your mental health tends to get stronger, and vice versa of course."

"So apart from practicing dance, I am trying fun and challenging workout moves at home to keep myself fit. I try and mix and match different workout regimes and experiment with new workout forms or even from ones I watch online. Breathing and meditation is another thing I try and do daily. It helps me divert my attention and at the same time helps keep my fitness levels intact. Spending family time right now which doesn't really happen on a regular basis is also giving me a lot of mental happiness at the moment," he added further.

Credits :Pinkvilla

