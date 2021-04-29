EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Maheshwari thanks dance for helping him stay strong after testing positive for COVID-19

Shantanu Maheshwari, who too has been affected by the virus, shared personal tips that kept him going strong despite fighting the virus.

Actor- dancer Shantanu Maheshwari is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, a few weeks ago. The word COVID in itself has stressed out a lot of people, especially owing to the current situation in the country. Shantanu, who too has been affected by the virus, shared personal tips that kept him going strong despite internally fighting the virus.

"My COVID quarantine period has been quite exhausting, mentally and physically challenging. Though the recovery process has been steady it has been slow, which I am hoping can get faster in the coming days," says Shantanu.

"I have been advised to not exert too much energy and not indulge in too many activities at the moment which includes dancing, and that is exactly what makes me want to do it even more. So over these last few weeks I have in fact been watching a lot of interviews of prominent choreographers and dancers, trying to observe their body language, the way they perceive things and mainly their approach towards dance related projects and other aspects of life which I want to understand better," he revealed.

Talking about dancing literally in the head, Shantanu says, "I have been making a lot of mental notes on how I can broaden my own visions and think out of the box when it comes to my own style of dancing. I recently even went back to watching quite a few of my old performances from D3, Jhalak and World of Dance to emphasize on how I could perform certain styles and steps in a better way. I have even been highlighting a lot of comparisons from then to now, what my levels were earlier and what they are now."

He further elaborated, "Getting the chance to sit at home and look at how I have evolved over the years as a performer has truly made me happy. There is a lot mental dancing and planning steps and choreography for our Desi Hoppers routines which I would love to work on with the crew in the near future. This entire phase of quarantine and not being able to use my energies to the fullest has just motivated me even more to recover sooner. To get back stronger mentally and physically and to do what I love the most, dance! I am actually grateful because dance in it's own way has kept me positive, kept my momentum high. It has helped me stay mentally balanced in the best possible way."

The actor has been a part of various youth oriented television shows. He also was a part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. We hope he gets well soon and returns to dancing!

