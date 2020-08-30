EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5: I'm used to playing hero, was surprised when I was offered Veer's role

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sharad Malhotra reveals that he went cold feet on the first day of Naagin 5 shoot as he was not used to playing an antagonist. Read.

Sharad Malhotra for the first time is seen playing an antagonist in Naagin 5. In a very short time, his performance as Veer has already got fans of the show talking. Sharad, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that when he was approached for the role, he was definitely surprised as no one ever imagined him playing a grey character in his 15 years career on television. He also revealed that he welled up watching the reaction to the performance.

"Initially when I was offered Naagin 5, I had this perception that I was going to be the hero. But then I was corrected saying that no, Ekta Ma'am wants you as the antagonist, as the villain and that completely took me by surprise. It was something which I never expected," he exclaimed and added, "Considering that I was doing TV for last 14-15 years, nobody had the guts to offer me the negative lead. By guts, I mean that nobody visualised me like this. I have been playing only hero or the protagonist, the positive guy for the longest time, I played a warrior, a sanskari beta or pati but never a grey character. I am forever going to be grateful to them for this opportunity, Ekta just threw a googly."

He further shared how he went cold feet on first day of shoot. "On the first day of shoot, I was cold feet because I am used to playing a hero, I walk and talk like a hero but right here she wants Veer to be a brass, evil, kamina but when he walk, he gives a rat ass about anyone. He doesn't believe in love and is all about lust. Such a man is difficult to find up here. I had never done such a character and hence I was very excited. The first episode when it aired, I did not watch it. I usually watch my episodes but this time I didn't. After a while, I went online, me and my wife, and I was overwhelmed seeing the reaction. I welled up."

Upon the pressure of TRP and living upto the expectations of people, Malhotra asserted, "The moment I took up Naagin, I knew the pressure is going to be through the roof. There is a different fan frenzy about it so I knew that if I am stepping into this, either there will lot of trolling or people will love you unabashedly. We have seen stellar cast in the past as well. I personally felt looked gorgeous, Dheeraj Dhoopar looked fab, Mohit Malhotra looked the character. Taking the baton from there, the pressure is going to be there but it is up to us as actors how much we let that affect us. For me, the TRP numbers have never affected me, for me my character has to connect with the audience, TRP comes later for me."

