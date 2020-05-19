EXCLUSIVE: Shararat’s Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth on working with Farida Jalal: She made everyone comfortable

Farida Jalal was seen playing the role of Shruti Seth aka Jia’s Nani in Shararat and her performance was loved by everyone.

Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth starrer Shararat is one of the popular comedy drama on Indian television of all times. The show, not just brought us the fresh chemistry of Karanvir aka Dhruv and Shruti aka Jia, but the concept of Shararat also managed to win a million of hearts. In fact, even after 17 years since the show went off air, people still cherish the golden memories of Shararat. Interestingly, apart from Karanvir and Shruti, Shararat also featured Farida Jalal in a key role of Jia’s nani and her bubbly performance made our hearts smile.

While it was a delight to watch Farida as a fairy, the young stars of the show were in awe of her presence on the sets. Recently, the team of Shararat had a virtual reunion on Facebook with Pinkvilla where Shruti, Karanvir, Simple Kaul, Harsh Vashisht and Addite Malik were seen recalling their Shararat moments. During the live session, the Shararat team also got candid about their work experience with Farida Jalal and recalled how the veteran actress made each one of them feel comfortable.

Recalling her first day of shooting, Simple revealed how she was scared to shoot with Farida Jalal. However, the lady recalled that the veteran actress made it quite easy for her and made her calm down. On the other hand, Karanvir and Harsh revealed that Farida had worked with their respective fathers and sharing the screen with her was an overwhelming experience for them. In fact, they even called her a living legend.

Meanwhile, Shruti also recalled her first meeting with Farida on the sets of Shararat and how she felt like giving her a hug the moment she saw her. And while Farida did give her a hug, the young actress stated that it was the warmest hug ever. Furthermore, Shruti also revealed that Farida was like a second mother to her and she continues to share a great bond with her post the show.

