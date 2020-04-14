EXCLUSIVE: Shashank Vyas says 'I can never have a backup to my dreams, I am an artist'

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas gets talking about how there can never be a backup to his dream, that of being an actor. He says, 'I came to Mumbai in 2009 from Madhya Pradesh to become an actor and never ever once deviated from my dream. I'm not setting up any big targets as of now.'

Actor Shashank Vyas has seen many ups and downs in his career and says that he has never let these bother him personally. In a candid chat, the actor says that he has never thought of having a backup career. “Like any industry, be it politics, sports, the TV and film industry also is unpredictable and ever-changing. Although the individual talent and luck play a very important role in mapping out your survival here, it can never be consistent for an actor. I have chosen this profession as it is my dream, my passion that I wanted to fulfill. It is not like someone had to force me to be an actor. Life is full of surprises and uncertainty is also a part and parcel of life. You only grow once you get out of your comfort zone. One has to take uncertainty in their stride and keep doing good work,” he says.

He adds, “I can only speak for myself and I would say that focusing on one goal at one time is very crucial. If I have a backup plan then I may not put in my 100 percent here but if I have this in my mind that this is it and there is no other way it can be, then I'll give my best and also succeed. The goal has to be clear. I can never have back up for my dreams. This is my dream.”



Shashank says that he has always had just one goal in mind, which is to become an actor. “I came to Mumbai in 2009 from Madhya Pradesh to become an actor and never ever once deviated from my dream. I'm not setting up any big targets as of now. I'm an artist and I definitely don't have good business acumen. If at all I feel that my creativity can be extended to direction then maybe that is something I'll take up in the near future,” he says.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×