EXCLUSIVE: Shashi Mittal says 'Rajshree & our production amicably parted ways'; CONFIRMS Rati Pandey on board

Shashi Mittal has now confirmed Rati Pandey replacing Rajshree Thakur in Shaadi Mubarak. She also confirmed that Rajshree and her production house have parted ways on good terms.

In a rather shocking news, Rajshree Thakur opted out of Shaadi Mubarak, which also co stars Manav Gohil. The actress revealed that she was finding it difficult to cope up with time and the amount of hours needed as the lead and hence, decided to best quit. Shashi Mittal, the producer of the show has now confirmed that Rajshree and her production parted ways on a rather amicable note.

She said, "Actor Rajshree Thakur and Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions have amicably parted ways on Shaadi Mubarak. If an actor wants to opt out of a show due to her own reasons, we totally understand and respect her decision. Ours was a very peaceful and amicable parting. It was a good contribution in Preeti’s role. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours. As for the replacement is concerned, we have got actor Rati Pandey on board who will take over this role in the coming days."

On the other hand, Rajshree Thakur added, “Playing Preeti has been a wonderful journey, however as all things do, it has come to an end. The character deeply resonates with me and will stay in my heart. I had a great time working with Manav, Rajeshwari, Shefali, Aakanksha, Gaurav. However, I had to take this decision to focus on my health as the schedule was too hectic for me. A big thank you to everyone who supported me and loved Preeti. My best wishes are always with the show and the entire team of Shaadi Mubarak.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

