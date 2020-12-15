EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala donates blood on her birthday; Says ‘Just little effort can save many lives’

Shefali Jariwala, who turns a year older today, has decided to keep it simple on her birthday and decided to celebrate it with her loved ones.

Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she is celebrating her birthday today and needless to say, she has been showered by endless love from her massive fan following from around the world. Her fans have also been keen to know about how Shefali has celebrated her birthday, isn’t it? Well, while the COVID 91 pandemic has dampened all the celebrations this year, Shefali decided to make her birthday a memorable one and went on to donate blood on her special day.

Speaking about the same, Shefali in n exclusively conversation with Pinkvilla, stated, “What a better day than to do it on your birthday? I feel truly grateful for being healthy this year. I have been reading about the depleting stocks of blood in the blood bank in the last few days. This got me thinking. I was apprehensive initially because there was a fear of infection, but I had made up my mind that I had to this. It is just a little effort that you have to make, it wasn’t that difficult and you can save so many lives.” The lady is so happy about taking up this noble cause that she is planning to make it her birthday ritual.

Certainly, birthdays are incomplete without surprises and being a doting husband that Parag is, he made sure to make his lady love feel special on her special day. Spilling beans about the same, Shefali stated that Parag had decorated the entire house with flowers and balloons to surprise the birthday girl. Indeed, this birthday is different for Shefali because of the pandemic and the actress is planning to keep it a low key affair.

However, she does miss her grand birthday celebration inside the Bigg Boss house last year. For the uninitiated, last year Shefali was inside the BB house for the thirteenth season of the popular reality show. Recalling the day, Shefali said, “I can never forget my birthday in Bigg Boss house. Going to Bigg Boss house itself is a once in a lifetime opportunity and then to celebrate your birthday there is like a cherry on top of the cake. The whole house came together to celebrate my birthday. This time last year, there was a lot of stress inside the house, but my birthday, everybody was happy and enjoying. I think that memory will be with me for the rest of my life when even Bigg Boss wishes you and sends you a cake. These memories are really special.”

