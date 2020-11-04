EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala overwhelmed with response for Mika’s Honthon Pe Bas: We took a risk & it paid off

Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, is making the headlines for her new song Honthon Pe Bas with Mika Singh.

Shefali Jariwala is someone who doesn’t need an introduction in tinselvile. The vivacious actress, who took the nation by a storm with her hit number ‘Kaanta Laga’, has been entertaining the audience ever since, be it with her participation in dance reality show or the web series. She once again became the centre of attention after she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Shefali was bold, strong and her impressive stint in the popular reality show made her won a million of hearts.

After Bigg Boss 13, her massive fan following has been missing her presence on the screen. And recently, Shefali has come with a perfect surprise for the audience as she has released her song with dear friend Mika Singh. Titled as Honthon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai, the song happens to be the remake of Kajol and ’s popular track of the same name and it has taken YouTube by a storm and opened to rave response. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shefali got candid about the song, her chemistry with Mika and the response she has got.

To note, Honthon Pe Bas marks Shefali’s first collaboration with Mika. Talking about the same, the former BB13 contestant stated she has been friends with Mika for over a decade now and always wanted to collaborate with him. Interestingly, lockdown gave them this opportunity and he came up with this song.

“It was a challenge to redo the already popular song which already has a massive fan following. But Mika worked really hard to compose it and it turned out nice. Besides we also wanted to do something different visually, because people have a certain image for the same. So, we were clear that we need to have a different kind of video. We didn’t want to keep very dark as people have already been in the lockdown. We wanted to keep it as a very intense love story. The good thing was that we had a lot of time to prepare for it during the lockdown and we shot the song withing one and a half days,” Shefali was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Shefali’s sizzling chemistry with Mika has made several heads turn. “Mika is an excellent artist to work with. According to the theme of the song, Mika is tied to a chair and I am torturing him. He was so patient throughout. We didn’t have any hesitation and we were very comfortable with each other. I think that’s what translated on the screen,” she added.

While Honthon Pe Bas has been winning hearts, Shefali can’t help being elated with the adulation coming her way. Overwhelmed with the response, the diva stated, “I am glad it has been received so well by the audience. We were dicey about the song as it was in a grey shade. It was a big risk that we took, shooting the song in the lockdown, doing everything by ourselves, I think it has paid off well.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: BB 13's Shefali Jariwala feels Sidharth Shukla & THIS contestant are running the show; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×