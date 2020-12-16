EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala on Vikas Gupta’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14: Arshi should also have been punished

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan’s tiff on Bigg Boss 14 has got everyone intrigued since the first day. Here’s what Shefali Jariwala has to say about the same.

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed a new spark in the game lately after some former contestants from the previous season of the popular reality show had entered the house. These contestants included Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi. While that was a new twist in the game, much to everyone’s surprise, Vikas was recently evicted from the show for getting physical with Arshi in the BB house. His eviction has come as a shock for everyone as he was considered to be one of the strong contenders in the show.

In fact, Vikas and Arshi’s fight and the former’s elimination has got everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Shefali Jariwala has come out in support of Vikas. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shefali stated that if Vikas was punished for getting physical with Arshi, the latter should have also been punished for the same as she has been provoking him since the beginning. “I did not like whatever happened with Vikas. I know he got physical but there is an action and a reaction to it. Arshi also got physical with him and she has been on his case from the time they had entered the house. And that really bothered me because Vikas is a friend. I know what his issues are and I know how much patience he must have kept. It must have really pushed him to the wall to take such a step. I think if Vikas was punished, Arshi should also have been punished,” she added.

Furthermore, Shefali also opened up about her favourite contestants and was all praises for Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Besides, she also hailed Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan for adding on to the entertainment factor of the show.

For the uninitiated, during a heated argument on BB14, Vikas had lost his calm and ended up pushing Arshi in the pool. This left the latter fuming with anger and following which Vikas was evicted from the show.

