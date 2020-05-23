EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill on her key takeaways from Bigg Boss 13, finding a friend like Sidharth Shukla
More often than not, Bigg Boss is an experience of a lifetime and while most of the contestants manage to garner quite the amount of fame, this time happened to be different, given the ongoing lockdown which came soon after the show ended. Making it to the top 3 of Bigg Boss 13, were Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill, in that same order as Sidharth went on to lift the trophy for this season. However, all the contestants continue to receive all the love from fans long after the show is over.
We got in touch with Shehnaaz Gill, and on being asked about the learnings she has taken along with her post the show, she says, "My maturity level has increased as earlier, I was rather childish and was easily influenced by what others used to say, and I have changed myself a lot. Now, I understand things before doing anything and also, I used to say anything, but I think one should think carefully before speaking. For example, when the Aap Ki Adalat episode happened, then too, I learnt a lot of things because what I said in good humour, those were the things people made an issue of outside. That made me realize that not everyone is the way I am and not everyone will get that I am joking, so it is better to control what I am saying because looking at us, people get inspired, and learn things, and I don't want that they (fans) do the wrong things because of me."
She further added how while these are the things that she learned, it is not that someone who doesn't know English or is well educated, is the one who doesn't know things. She went on to add, "One should have humanity and should know what to speak and how to behave, and our lifestyle should be good. I gained a lot of knowledge post my stay in the house."
She also spoke a little something about Sidharth Shukla, and said, "I also found a partner in the form of Sidharth Shukla and so in my friend circle, I got someone in the house who could make me understand a lot of things. I'd say, whatever happens, happens for good and that is what happened with me, loads of good."
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's recently released her music video (lyrical) with Jassie Gill and it was received very well by the audiences. While the video, called Keh Gayi Sorry couldn't be completed due to the lockdown, it still saw the light of the day and fans have been going gaga over it ever since.
