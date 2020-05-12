EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill on punjabi singers wanting to work with her, Keh Gayi Sorry with Jassie and more

Shehnaaz Gill gets talking about working on Keh Gayi Sorry, keeping up with the lockdown and other things in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Read on to know what did she have to say.

Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's music video Keh Gayi Sorry released today, however, it was actually a lyrical version since the lockdown delayed its shoot. None the less, there are glimpses of their shoot in the video and fans are just as content as one would like them to be. The video has already crossed 2.5M views within a few hours and continues to receive a lot of love. We got in touch with Shehnaaz and asked her about the song, the response, and her ongoing lockdown plan. First things first, about the lockdown, she says she is just content she can get enough sleep, however, she does want the lockdown to end, but there is little that can be done.

Ask her about working with Jassie, and she says, "We haven't worked together as yet, we just shot for the teaser. None the less, it is a good thing if Punjabi singers want to work with me cause nobody was interested earlier, so I am feeling good that they want to work with me." She added how she feels she must have done some nice deed that they want to work with her now. She says, "Maybe I did not have a very nice name earlier but now if Punjabi singers want to work with me, I have no problem at all."

On the response, she says, "I knew that if something like this happens, it will work because I trust my fans and they always praise me, and my true fans will continue to praise me. They are the ones who fight for me and they are the ones who do everything, I never have to come ahead and say/do anything. I feel very proud of it and I always say that my fans will always be with me no matter what I do and they will never leave me. So I knew that when the teaser comes out, it will be great and I had already told Jassie Gill about it."

She also spoke about shooting TikTok videos right now, and she says, "I anyway think that people who are ideal have an evil mind (laughs) so I keep getting these thoughts and because the lockdown is going on, that is what I think about. I do it because anyway everyone is losing their mind with the current scenario so I feel that my fans can enjoy my videos." She also says how she puts up videos in her own voice and not those with songs, etc, because she feels her fans want to listen to her.

