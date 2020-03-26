EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill on response to Bhula Dunga with Sidharth, being unsatisfied with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about doing Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla and her experience in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been reeling under the overwhelming response to her song Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz opened up on how does it feel to see such rave reviews coming in, SidNaaz chemistry and moreover, working on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While she accepted being unsatisfied with MSK, she said that she is nonetheless waiting for good opportunities to come her way. Over to her:

1. How does it feel given the response to your song has been great?

I am really happy. This is my first song in Bollywood and the overwhelming response in the last 24 hours is just amazing. People have complimented me saying that I looked natural while acting, SidNaaz chemistry is as good as it was in the Bigg Boss house. It felt nice to know that people are still loving SidNaaz despite Bigg Boss is over. This motivates us as well. We have given our best in this.

2. What made you say yes to this song?

The song was good. Though I don't have so much knowledge on all this. As a Punjabi, we usually like Bhangra. This was my first experience and I felt like doing it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill says, 'Make Coronavirus India lockdown interesting' opens up on Bigg Boss 13 re run

3. recently told us she feels the song would be magical. Your comments?

Thank you to her that she has also realized that our chemistry is magical.

4. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. How was your experience doing it? Were you disappointed?

I had signed a contract thinking I have gotten work before even getting out of the house. I did not think about the title, didn't think about anything else, even if I have to repent later on. I was not happy inside. I was so serious inside. I wasn't satisfied but whatever happens, happens for good. Now the show is over.

5. If you have to look at your journey since Bigg Boss house, how do you see it? How do you respond to criticism as well.

I got the most attention in Bigg Boss. Whoever would come inside the house, would come and compliment me. Even Salman Sir treated me well. For me, Bigg Boss completed most of my dreams. Doesn't matter if I didn't get the trophy. I take my criticism positively as well. If we have lovers, we must have haters too because that proves how popular you are.

6. What do you want to do next?

I have no plan. Whatever good work comes my way, I will do. Be it the first lead or second lead, if my character is good, I will do it. I have full confidence in myself. Just want to do good work, be it TV serials, movies.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla reacts to the response to Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz; if there will be a sequel

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More