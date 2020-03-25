EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill says, 'Make Coronavirus India lockdown interesting' opens up on Bigg Boss 13 re run
Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She might have not won the trophy, but the hearts she won are for all of us to see. She made her Hindi music video debut with Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday and left everyone enchanted. The song has already crossed many millions and we finally managed to get an exclusive chat with Shehnaaz who is extremely overwhelmed and excited with the response. Before that, we asked her what precautionary measures is she taking in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. The country is on lockdown for 21 days from today, as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Opening up on the coronavirus outbreak, Shehnaaz said, "I am honestly a little scared and I am staying home only. I have been washing my hands regularly. Never have I washed my hand so much. I am also drinking hot water a lot for my own satisfaction."
Bigg Boss 13 has been re running on Colors now. Has she been watching it? Shehnaaz prompted, "I have been watching it regularly. Everyone must watch it to know why people loved and disliked them. Sometimes I feel embarrassed seeing what I have done but it is necessary."
