EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill says, 'Make Coronavirus India lockdown interesting' opens up on Bigg Boss 13 re run

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Shehnaaz Gill on her music video debut and India lockdown following coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She might have not won the trophy, but the hearts she won are for all of us to see. She made her Hindi music video debut with Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday and left everyone enchanted. The song has already crossed many millions and we finally managed to get an exclusive chat with Shehnaaz who is extremely overwhelmed and excited with the response. Before that, we asked her what precautionary measures is she taking in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. The country is on lockdown for 21 days from today, as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opening up on the coronavirus outbreak, Shehnaaz said, "I am honestly a little scared and I am staying home only. I have been washing my hands regularly. Never have I washed my hand so much. I am also drinking hot water a lot for my own satisfaction."

She also had an important message for fans who are wondering what to do with these 21 days of self-quarantine. "I want to say that there is no need to go out. We all need to be safe first and if the Government has announced a lockdown, you know it is very serious. I never watched news earlier, now I am hooked to it. It is only about 21 days. There is so much to do inside the house, make creative videos, cook, exercise, act," she shared.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:36am PDT

Bigg Boss 13 has been re running on Colors now. Has she been watching it? Shehnaaz prompted, "I have been watching it regularly. Everyone must watch it to know why people loved and disliked them. Sometimes I feel embarrassed seeing what I have done but it is necessary."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More