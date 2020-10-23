EXCLUSIVE: Shehzad Deol: Groups are formed against Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin inside Bigg Boss 14 house

Shehzad Deol reveals that Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin will be targeted next for elimination if left to the housemates. Read.

Shehzad Deol was the second contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Punjabi model expressed his disappointment over his eviction and revealed that the format of the show was always public voting and he feels shocked because his elimination was not done by the public. However, he took it in his stride and also revealed that if the housemates voting continues inside the house then the next to get eliminated would be Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

Speaking about Rubina's personality which many misconstrued to be "arrogant", Shehzad said, "Rubina is a very strong and vocal woman; she is strong headed. If she wants to make her point, she will be sure to make it, doesn’t matter if it is right or wrong, that is very subjective. According to her, whatever she is saying at that point is right and that is a good quality." He also added that having a strong point of view is part of this game and Rubina is exactly doing that.

He also added that he was disappointed with Sara Gurpal's eviction too and revealed, "If they keep the housemates voting going, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin will get evicted in the next two weeks, because there are groups against them inside the house."

Do you agree with Shehzad? Meanwhile, Nishant Malkhani has become the first caption of the house. The reality show airs at 10:30 PM during weekdays and at 9 PM on weekends.

