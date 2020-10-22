EXCLUSIVE: Shehzad Deol says 'I think Sidharth Shukla was a 'toofani' senior'; opens up on his spat with him

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shehzad Deol opens up on his eviction from Bigg Boss 14 house. He also opened up on Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and more. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 saw its second eviction on Wednesday with Shehzad Deol making his way out of the house. The Punjabi Munda, also a model, was ousted after a voting was conducted within the house and he has in the interviews mentioned that he felt that was against the format of the show and was hence 'unfair'. In a candid chat with us, he also opened up on his fight with Sidharth Shukla, addressed the controversy around Sara Gurpal's eviction, shared why his bond with Nikki Tamboli tumbled eventually. He also revealed that if it is left to voting within the housemates, Rubina and Jasmin will be the next to get eliminated because groups against them have been formed already.

Over to him:

Your eviction came as a surprise for sure, with fans calling it 'unfair' on social media. How do you see it?

It is overwhelming, for sure. It is surprising because if it was in audience's hand, it wouldn't have happened. They would have supported me. That has been the format for the show that the audience decide but sadly, in my case, that wasn't there. Plus, there was no way I could save myself. There are only two ways how I could have saved myself, either by public vote or by performing the task. I was given none. They cut my hands and that was very disappointing. I felt helpless.

Do you feel the concept of Seniors coming in the first two weeks was slightly unfair as all the attention was on them somehow?

I cannot comment on the concept of the show because it is makers prerogative. But the concept of the show has always been public voting. When will the public have the power to vote for you?

We saw you had mentioned you would want to take on a date amongst the seniors...

Hina has promised me that whenever we get a chance, we will go on a night suit date and make it a reality.

Who was the most 'toofani' senior, according to you?

Sidharth Shukla! He was very loud. He was everywhere, if he wanted to make his point, he made it! Right or wrong is secondary but he made his point.

When you entered, your equation with Nikki seemed to be building but later it drained off. Where does it stand now?

The equation drained off because 3 or 4 wise people understood that there is no point taking her words to heart or give her attention because she speaks senseless. She just wanted attention. Surprisingly, when the votes happened, she did not vote against me, which was really shocking. In the last 3-4 days, our bond was becoming better. She even tried to advice me that "aap bas dekho kaise bhi, attention lo apne upar' and this was something we already knew about her.

Sidharth and you had a sort of verbal spat in the first week over something you had said on stage. Were you taken aback?

That was actually not me, it was actually Nishant who said that but I think Sidharth mixed both our comments. I was not making any harsh or cheap comments against the person, but that person was raising her voice so to be able to be heard, I had to raise my voice.

I was taken aback because it was not Sidharth's place to make personal comment about me. But I immediately got a lot of support from Hina and Gauahar which he did not agree with. I stood my ground, no matter what.

