EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Kaira turning 4, TRP pressure, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have wooed the audience as Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the last four years. The dynamic duo share a great partnership onscreen and have made Kaira a brand today. The two sure are a delight to watch onscreen and their bond off screen is equally loved by fans. Both Shivangi and Mohsin have always credited the entire team for all the success. In an exclusive chat, we spoke to them about the show, playing double role in the recent track, Kaira turning four recently and if they felt the TRP pressure post shoots resumed amid lockdown.

About Kaira compeleting four years

For their onscreen chemistry and Kaira turning 4, Mohsin said, "Its been 4 years of the bond and friendship and not just with us but with the team and that is what has kept us going. Trying to be a little more creative, giving little more than 100%. I think that is what reflects on screen. When you work with a friend, we don't have inhibitions in expressing our views about a scene. We are open to suggestions and improving scenes. That works for the team."

I am very thankful to the audience for accepting us so easily and from the beginning. It is a bond of 4 years and not just with us but with the team Shivangi and Mohsin

Shivangi expressed her gratitude to fans for accepting them from the beginning. "I think I am very thankful to the audience for accepting us so easily and from the beginning. When we had entered itself, we received so much love and support, we are what we are because of them. They are our blessings," she exclaimed.

About the TRP pressure

Mohsin and Shivangi reiterated, "No, we did not feel any pressure of TRP. The show has been running for 12 years, and the team is doing a wonderful job. But yes, we had to do our best and keep all precautions in mind."

About playing double role in YRKKH recently

Shivangi, who played Tina and Naira, said, "It was not difficult for me. I was very happy that I got to play something new. I was very happy to be able to play two different characters. There was a different thrill in doing it."

Mohsin, on the other hand, did not really have to play double role but there were scenes where his illusionary twin was shown by the name Bhautik. About the same, he shared, "For playing Bhautik, I tried to take inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's role in Amar Akbar Anthony, we tried to experiment with the look, with the way he delivered dialogues and put a little Mawali aspect to him with a good heart."

