EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on what 'Baarish' means to them & love for the music video

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan collaborated for the first time for a music video titled Baarish recently. The song has already hit over 24 Millions on YouTube and their chemistry in the song has besotted one and all. Kaira, as fans lovingly call them, is one of the most loved Jodis and In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan opened up on their music video collaboration, their chemistry, their friendship over the years, TRP pressure, playing different characters, Kaira completing 4 years recently and trolls.

About the song, Mohsin mentioned that they have immense gratitude towards fans for showering them with so much love. For his reason to say yes to the song, Mohsin added, "It sounds like a very nostalgic, 90s song. I really liked it. They told me that they were talking to Shivangi as well as they wanted both of us and that is how it happened." When asked what Baarish means to them, Mohsin said that for him, "Baarish means family." He mentioned about his love for rains, being with friends, his memories of Prithvi Cafe and Mithibai college.

On the other hand, Shivangi shared, "Baarish to me is love, relationship, family. We all have childhood memories of getting drenched in rains." Shivangi too replied that she is very happy that fans got to see something different from them and the response has been great. "They have liked it so much and want us to do more music videos," she exclaimed.

