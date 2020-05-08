EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and mom on Dear Mom REVEAL their struggles: She cried on the 1st day but sprung back

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and mom Yashoda Joshi on Dear Mom shared their share of a struggle staying away from family, coming to a new city, facing criticism and never letting anything affect her daughter and her confidence.

Television star Shivangi Joshi and mother Yashoda Joshi joined us for our second episode for Dear Mom. The duo set out to achieve dreams a few years back and half been each other’s backbone since then. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi and mom shared her share of a struggle staying away from family, coming to a new city, facing criticism and never letting anything affect her daughter and her confidence. Revealing how on the first day of her shoot, Shivangi had to hear a bit of criticism from people on sets, Shivangi's mom prompted how her daughter ended up crying but held on to herself even then.

Recounting her moment, Shivangi shared, "It was my first day of a shoot. I won't name the director or actors but it was my first day and first shot and I was amidst a lot of senior actors. I was told that I had to give a particular camera look. But because it was my first day, so I did not know that camera mein nahi dekhte hain. So I looked into the camera and the director cut the shot. I got confused. After this, there were a few actors on sets who said that 'bachi hai', 'kahan se le aaye', 'acting to aani chahiye', 'sirf shakkal dekhke le aaye' and I heard that and even my mom did. I did not say anything then but I cried a lot when I reached my room." Her mother, Yashoda Joshi, added, "She cried a lot and did not eat lunch. She asked me what did I wrong?"

To conclude, Shivangi, "But luckily, I am someone who grasps very early so when I came back on sets after the break, I was careful and learnt quickly and honestly, my director supported me a lot in this."

