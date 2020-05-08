EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and mother on Dear Mom REVEAL if trolls, negativity ever made her feel insecure

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for our series Dear Mom, Shivangi Joshi and mother Yashoda Joshi joined us. The duo shared with us if trolls or negativity ever affected them or made them feel insecure.

Shivangi Joshi is currently one of the superstars on television. Be it her acting prowess or her outspoken nature, Shivangi manages to leave a positive impression on anyone she speaks to. For Pinkvilla's brand new series 'Dear Mom', Shivangi joined us with her mother Yashoda Joshi where we celebrated her inspiration and got talking about how much of a struggle was it for her mother and how did they brave it all to reach the position they are in today. Among other things, we asked Shivangi's mother if trolls or negativity ever affected her.

"No. I don't pay attention to it at all. I believe people talk anyway, so, why bother with the explanation?" her mother asserted. While we completely believe in that, we asked Shivangi if she has ever felt insecure or bad when people commented on her weight because women especially actresses usually are exposed to various comments on how they look to everything else. A few months back on Instagram, a few users had commented on Joshi's weight. To this, Shivangi prompted, "No, it never made me feel insecure. I did read a few comments and honestly, I did feel bad once or twice but I don't ponder over it so much. I love myself. I think we all should do that and accept ourselves and I think it is just beautiful."

ALSO READ | Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for a perfect pair as they rehearse for a song in this throwback VIDEO

She continued, "I think it was not trolling but someone had commented on a little weight gain. It is good to stay fit but I think it is natural to gain a bit and lose later. I don't give importance to such things so much."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×