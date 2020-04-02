EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi on bond with BFF Aditi Bhatia: Our bond is like Tom and Jerry

Shivangi Joshi said, " I love her a lot and I know, she loves me too. For a fact, she knows only I can love her beshumaar (till infinity). Aditi knows almost everything about me and I know about her."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia are the best of friends and that is no secret. There was a time when the duo just couldn't stop sharing photos and videos with each other and well, fans went gushing over the two. And well, today, during an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, Shivangi got talking about not just the show and the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, but also her BFF and she had some of the sweetest things to say.

Ask her about Aditi and she said, "She is my best friend. Our bond is like Tom and Jerry, where she is Tom and I'm Jerry (laughs). We had a small fight recently, so now she is trying to convince me and calling me up. While I liked the fact that she made at the attempt to initiate a conversation after the small scuffle we had, but then, I still am angry with her. However, I love her a lot and I know, she loves me too. For a fact, she knows only I can love her beshumaar (till infinity). Aditi knows almost everything about me and I know about her. We share everything we each other and have no secrets. Honestly, I'm missing her a lot during this lockdown as I'm in Dehradun."

On how she manages to maintain good and healthy bonds with everyone, the actress also went on to credit her mother and added, "Well, for this I will credit my mother and my upbringing. However, the simple fact is, 'Be real and people will like you. I have a very and they know me very well, they always have my back I'm just me and this is what people like about me."

