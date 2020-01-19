EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi on Cannes debut, doing web show: My first priority is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi opened up on her debut, and if with this, she would be looking forward to doing more web shows. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi is a well known face today on Indian Television. Currently popular as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has also ventured into short films for the first time and what better than having your first short film listed to feature at Cannes Film Festival. Like last year, Shivangi will be seen making her debut at Cannes this year and she cannot be more excited. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi opened up on her debut, and if with this, she would be looking forward to doing more web shows.

“I am obviously very very excited. The title for the film is Our Own Sky. It is a unique love story. I am hoping people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed doing it,” Shivangi said. She also opened up on representing India globally and said that she will begin her preparations in April. “I am super ecstatic about this. At Cannes, you also need to look good, so I’ll be beginning my preps for looks a month in advance. There is still time for it.”

Elaborating on her shooting experience, Shivangi stated that it was a different experience for her because this character was different from Naira. “I had to change my acting style a bit and I thoroughly enjoyed the process,” Shivangi replied.

Lastly, when asked if with this, she will also want to venture to web shows, Shivangi explained, “My show is my priority. Till the time I am with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will remain my priority. I am very happy that my production house gave me time to complete this short film as they knew I was excited for it. Web shows, when I find something exciting but for now, my focus is on YRKKH.”

YRKKH completed 11 years of telecast recently.

