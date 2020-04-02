EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi on Hrithik Roshan being her favourite actor, desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor

Shivangi Joshi gets talking about Bollywood, how Hrithik Roshan is her favourite actor and a little more. Read on to know what did she have to say about it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is having a fun time with her family right now and she keeps sharing photos and videos from home. The actress continues to receive a lot of love for her portrayal of Naira in the show and today, she got into an exclusive chat with PINKVILLA during our Instagram live session. And well, during her chat, she spoke about all things quarantine and her recommendations to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, spoke about Cannes 2020, and a lot more.

And well, during her chat, we also asked her about celebrity crush, and the actress, in all the excitement and happiness, went on to quip, "It is . I just love and adore him to no limits. Whenever I find spare time I end up watching Dhoom. In fact, I watched Dhoom 2 yesterday (smiles). We also asked her if there had to be a Bollywood actor she wants to work with, who would it be, and she said, "Without any doubt Hrithik, he is love after all. I also want to work with , he is an amazing actor. To be honest, I have a very long list."

Well, all the HR and RK fans, are you guys listening?

Meanwhile, during the chat, she also got talking about her skincare, doing makeup tutorials, and also, Kaira. Since she has been working with kids on the show, she also narrated her experience and revealed how she loves to be around kids.

