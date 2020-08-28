0
EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan resume shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after necessary SoPs follow

Now we have learnt that after following all the SoPs, Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) along with two other cast members have resumed shoot on sets for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read on.
Recently, after Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chittnis, Samir Onkar with a few crew members were found to be COVID 19 positive, shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was stopped as per guidelines. It was also reported that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who play Naira and Kartik on the show were found to be COVID 19 negative and now we have learnt that after following all the SoPs, the duo along with two other cast members has resumed shoot on sets. 

A source informs, “As soon it was known that a few members were tested positive, the entire set was sanitised yet again and necessary tests were conducted. After giving three rest days to the other cast, Shivangi and Mohsin were called today where they will shoot their parts. The show will shift focus on Kaira moments and Keerti for the coming weeks as Sachin Tyagi will be unavailable to shoot for a few days.” Previously, YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi had also released an official statement.

It read, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in-home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitized and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in-home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.”

