EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi & mother on Dear Mom: Relatives blamed me; did not call for a year when we shifted

In an exclusive and emotional chat for our series 'Dear Mom' Shivangi Joshi and mother Yashoda Joshi share the struggles they both endured together as outsiders in the industry, moving cities, the moment when they realised they had achieved something, success, and the first taste of disappointment.

Television’s sweetheart Shivangi Joshi joins us for the second episode of our brand new series ‘Dear Mom’ with her mother Yashoda Joshi. The duo in an EXCLUSIVE candid and emotional chat reveals about the struggles they both endured together as outsiders in the industry, moving cities, the moment when they realised they had achieved something, success and the first taste of disappointment. For those unaware, Shivangi moved from Dehradun to Mumbai to achieve her dreams and her mother has been her strongest pillar of strength since then in the city. Shivangi is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We asked Shivangi's mother about the struggles she faced to make sure Shivangi gets to follow her dreams. To this, Sr. Joshi said, "It was not so difficult actually because my husband is very supportive. When we saw that Shivangi wanted to do something and had an inclination for acting, he told us to follow the dreams. My other two kids were really young then but they managed themselves without me. Shivangi and I came to Mumbai and both managed everything, but the constant support from family helped us through. No one else supported, but the family stood by the dreams."

More often than not, following dreams come at a cost. We asked her mom Yashoda if the relatives passed judgments when they decided to let Shivangi give acting a chance. Opening up about it, the proud and emotional mother added that when they started off, no one supported her, in fact, she was blamed. "It was very difficult. From my in-laws to my own family, no one was in favour of me. I had almost given the much-needed freedom to my kids despite us coming from a small town in Dehradun. Be it wearing shorts or anything, they would point fingers at me saying that they can't understand what am I doing with the kids. But, I was certain I did not want to raise them timidly."

She continued, "Even when it was Shivangi following her dreams, no one in my family supported me. Everyone said that if you would have made her pursue medical, we would have supported you, we would have called and inquired. When we moved to Mumbai, no one called us for a year to even exchange pleasantries. Everyone thought I took a wrong step and blamed me and were bewildered when my husband also supported me."

Seeing her mother stand like a rock for her dreams, we asked Shivangi how it felt? The equally proud daughter exclaimed, "I always knew in my life that I wanted to be an actor and my family supported me a lot in this and to me, they mattered. No one else did."

Yashoda Joshi also revealed the moment she felt utterly proud of Shivangi. "It was when I saw her winning an award and performing at Star Parivaar Award. It was always one of my wishes to see her perform on stage and the day I saw that I got so emotional as well," she shared.

