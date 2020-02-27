EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi opens up on Aadatein, coping up on dull days and YRKKH

Shivangi Joshi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on her music video debut, her dealing with dull day and more. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. The gorgeous actress recently made her music video debut with Aadatein. Her music video garnered a lot of positive response and in an exclusive chat, Shivangi revealed that she always wanted to make her music video debut with a soulful song like this and hence when the opportunity came by, she grabbed it. She also revealed her parent's reaction to the song.

“I like listening to soulful romantic songs and hence I wanted my music video debut to be with such a song itself,” said Shivangi Joshi when asked why Aadatein as her debut. Further, when we asked her how does she pull herself up on a dull day, Shivangi added, “I have my dull days too on sets but when I am in front of the camera, I am Naira. I literally live my character. So I keep my worries, if any aside, and just concentrate on my work.”

For any actor, more than appreciation, it is constructive criticism that helps them grow. We asked Shivangi from where does she gauge reactions and criticism. To this, she replied, “I take criticism from anyone and everyone who loves me and my work. I also make it a point to work on it as we are all humans and make mistakes.”

Lastly, does she feel the pressure of shouldering a top show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? She concluded, “More than pressure, I feel a sense of responsibility and want to give in my 200% every time.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More