EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi opens up about Cannes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co stars, quarantine and more

In an exclusive candid conversation with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, Shivangi Joshi opened up about her quarantine plans, celebrity crush, Cannes debut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co stars and more.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and sought after actresses of Indian Television. With her cute looks and bubbly nature, she has been winning the hearts of the audience. While she began her journey as Nisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi back in 2013, she rose to fame as Niara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Mohsin Khan. Today, the onscreen duo have their own fan base, #Shivin, and #Kaira. While we're all missing new episodes of the show amid the Coronavirus lockdown, we at Pinkvilla, got into a super candid conversation with the young actress yesterday (April 2, 2020) on Instagram live.

Known for her chirpy and innocence, Shivangi spilled all the beans regarding her personal and professional life. After a very long time, the Begusarai actress got a chance to spend some quality time with her family and has shifted to Dehradun until the lockdown ends. She revealed that she is spending time talking to her family, playing with her cute nephew, watching old movies, cooking, and baking and also helping her mommy clean the house. However, the diva admitted that she is missing going to shoot and being on the YRKKH sets.

When asked to describe her costars in one word, Shivangi called Mohsin handsome, Tanmay her love and Lata ji her Jaan. The actress also revealed that Tanmay Shah aka little Kairav is her favorite co-star and she enjoys working with him a lot. She also answered fan questions openly, sharing her makeup, skincare and workout tips with them. Not only this, but Shivangi also revealed that she is planning to open her YouTube channel soon, and will start working on it as soon as the COVID-19 scare is upturned.

The diva was about to make her Cannes Film Festival 2020 debut soon, but the event has been pushed further owing to the health crisis around the world. Ask her about the same and she said that safety and security is the most important topic now, everything else can take place later. The beautiful actress also revealed that she has a huge crush on and wishes to work with him and someday in the future.

Shivangi also gave us a glimpse of some of her childhood pictures and memories during the live chat. So, if you don't want to miss out on getting insight from Shivangi's past and present life, don't forget to watch this video. Also, if you have any more questions that you want to ask the YRKKH actress, drop them in the comments section below.

Check out Shivangi's full interview here:

Shivangi Joshi on Cannes 2020 pushed, missing YRKKH & spending quarantine with family | Lockdown from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

