EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi REVEALS how she makes it a point to spend time with mother whilst shooting

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi reveals how she takes care of her mom amid shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi recently celebrated her birthday. The actress is one of the most loved celebrities and is the face for one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. She has very well carved a place for herself within the industry, all thanks to her acting chops and dedication. Years back, she along with her mother Yashoda Joshi, came to Mumbai to chase the dream of acting. The two reside in Mumbai with her family being the support from Dehradun.

During our interview with her, we asked her mother and Shivangi who are their pillar of strengths during their lows. To this, her mother said, "I have two strong pillars with me, one is my didi and jiju and one is my younger daughter. I don't tell Shivangi anything because I know she will get tensed and disturbed. My younger daughter keeps checking on me from college too if she knows I am not well or I am troubled. She video calls me and keeps it on mute to make sure I have company."

She shared, "On days, when Shivangi knows I am not well, she will call in between shots or breaks, as soon as she gets a minute."

Shivangi added, "I make sure to spend time with my mom, even if it is on sets. We usually have lunch together on sets. I know we are only there for each other in this city and hence, we make it a point to steal time together."

In good news, it has been revealed that Film City will be set open for shooting from June 15 amid lockdown 4.0.

