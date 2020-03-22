EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says, "If each of us do our bit, we will contribute largely to the society"

Shivangi Joshi on Coronavirus, says, 'This is probably the first time we are getting this levy today be at home with a no shoot happening for more than 10 days.'

We are dealing with a pandemic that the Coronavirus is and while everyone is trying to do their bit in order to stop the spread as we quarantine ourselves, one needs to be careful and think deeply about the grave situation that we are in right now. Celebrities have all taken to social media to share updates on social media on how they are spending their time while at home, urging everyone to stay at home and stay safe, while they do the same as well. And the latest to speak about it is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi who got talking about self quarantining, and how has she been spending her time while at it.

Shivangi went on to say, "This is probably the first time we are getting this levy today be at home with a no shoot happening for more than 10 days. While this comes as a blessing to tv actors like us, who work round the clock, all 7 days a week, it also comes with an aim. An aim and a purpose which is to self quarantine at home and see safe and secured. With CoVid 19 affecting people globally we all have to take care of ourselves. I had previously too stated that if each of us do our bit, we in a small way will contribute largely to the society."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about the Coronavirus outbreak, spending time with Vivek Dahiya

She further added, "Talking about this time being at home, I am endulging myself in activities which I have resumed after years, painting being one of them. I love painting and have been brushing up my skills once again. Else, I help my mother with household stuff, something which I haven't been able to do for long because of our shoot schedules. I also lend a hand in kitchen work. Though I am getting good time to spend with our family, I hope we very soon have a solution to this problem so that life gets back to normal for all of us. Till then, stay home, stay safe and contribute in your own way."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More