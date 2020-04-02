EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says 'miss shooting'; Reveals her fav co star, describes Mohsin Khan and YRKKH cast

Shivangi Joshi got candid with Pinkvilla about Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, he co-stars Mohsin Khan and Tanmay and missing shooting amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shivangi Joshi needs no special introduction. The actress has made a unique place in the hearts of the audience over the years. She began her TV career with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2014, However, she attained massive popularity as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is paired opposite Moshin Khan aka Kartik and fans are swooned by their onscreen chemistry. Amidst this Coronavirus lockdown in the country, fans are missing new episodes of YRKKH. So, we at Pinkvilla got hold of your beloved Shivangi for a candid chat over Instagram live. We asked her everything about the show, her quarantine period, costars, future plans and more.

Well, if you are a Shivangi fan, so you might know that she is a big workaholic. And this lockdown has come as a sudden break for her, which she is spending with her dear family in Dehradun. So, when we asked Shivangi if she's missing work, she said, 'During the initial period of the 21-day lockdown it was very difficult for me to cope up. I was getting restless and did not know how to pass time and what to do in this spare time. However later, I managed as I started spending quality time with my family. I started talking to them and learned so many new things about myself and their secrets as well. Though I miss shooting, I miss the set and the YRKKH team. Just like all of you, even I'm a big Kiara fan.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Shivangi Joshi REACTS to Cannes Film Festival 2020 being postponed due to COVID 19 crisis

The beautiful actress also revealed that the makers are planning something special for all YRKKH fans, which will most probably be aired tonight. Ask her about spilling the beans of the surprise, Shivangi said, 'Whatever will come on TV from today, fans will stop missing Kaira after that until we're back in action. So, just wait and watch out for the special gift.'

When we quipped Shivangi about her favorite co-star from YRKKH, she instantly and very excitedly took little Kairav aka Tanmay Rishi Shah's name. Further, when asked about her experience and difficulties that she faces while working with kids, Shivangi said that she loves working with children. The diva stated, 'I love kids and love to work with them. It is a fun and amazing experience. You get to learn so much new from them. I don't find working with these little ones troublesome. Tanmay is a very smart and talented child. In fact, kids of this generation understand things very well, and they know what they want to do. Tanmay is a sincere child, I'm his favorite and he is mine.'

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi is beyond glad as she cuddles with kids and it is a sight to behold; See Photos

Later, we also played a fun segment with her, where we asked her to describe her three co-stars in one word, and oh boy, Shivangi had some really sweet nicknames for everyone. While she called Mohsin Khan 'handsome', she tagged Tanmay as her 'love'. On the other hand, she was swooned by former co-star Lata Sabharwal, who is now seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. Shivangi called Lata ji as her jaan, friend, mother and her everything. Sweet isn't it?

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More