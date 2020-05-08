EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi's mother on Dear Mom REVEALS the time she got emotional seeing her daughter act

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi revealed the moment when her mother for emotional seeing her perform on the sets of Beintahaan and also the first time she felt her daughter has achieved something. Read.

Shivangi Joshi is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved celebrities. The actress along with her mother Yashoda Joshi joined us for a fun chat on Pinkvilla for our brand new series Dear Mom. Shivangi really has managed to leave a mark in the industry today but like many others, she started from scratch. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed the moment when her mother for emotional seeing her perform on the sets of Beintahaan and also the first time she felt her daughter has achieved something.

Revealing the moment, her mother Yashoda said, "It was when I saw her winning, and award and performing at Star Parivaar Award. It was always one of my wishes to see her perform on stage and the day I saw that I got so emotional as well." She then recounted the day her mom said she is proud of her performance. "I remember it was during a scene while I was shooting my show Beintahaan. A very emotional scene was being shot and my mom was also on set," Shivangi started.

She continued, "There was a sequence where I had to cry whilst saying my dialogues amid reel family members. After the scene was done, there was a pin drop silence on the sets and I was confused because I was very young. Suddenly, everyone started clapping and had tears in their eyes and I felt very happy then. My mom also had tears then and that was the day my mom told me that she saw the 'Dehradun wali Shivangi' today because that used to happen a lot in Dehradun."

Watch Shivangi Joshi and her mother's video here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×