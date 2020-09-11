  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: THIS show will be replacing Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Details inside

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay is nearing its end. Read on to know which show is replacing the popular series.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 10:24 pm
EXCLUSIVE: THIS show will be replacing Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Details insideEXCLUSIVE: THIS show will be replacing Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Details inside
That Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airing its last episode on October 3 is known. The show enjoyed a run of close to two years and is now finally bidding adieu owing to low TRPs. The remake of 2001 show by the same name, Kasautii became a household name in no time. Now, the prime time slot will be taken by yet another show titled Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which will see Neil Bhatt of Gulaal fame in the lead role with Aishwarya Sharma and Aysha Singh opposite him. 

A source reveals that the show will be a love triangle and is a remake of Bengali Show Kusum Dola. The show will be replacing Kasautii Zindagii Kay at 8 PM. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house behind the successful show Chhoti Sardarni. Neil was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. 

Meanwhile, Kasautii was launched amid much hype but it failed to live upto the expectations of fans. Earlier, Hina Khan made an exit as Komolika making way for Aamna Sharif. Later, Karan Singh Grover who played Bajaj left and Karan Patel stepped into his shoes recently. The show definitely enjoys immense popularity online, however, the TRPs have constantly been low. 

Are you looking forward to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

