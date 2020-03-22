EXCLUSIVE: Shrenu Parikh: Following self quarantine after my return from the USA; BMC calls everyday to check

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shrenu Parikh opened up on her experience at the airport and revealed that the Brihan Mumbai Corporation officials keep calling her every day to know if she is showing any symptoms given her travel history.

Shrenu Parikh was in the United States of America when the globe started feeling the adversities of coronavirus pandemic. The actress was in a dilemma to return but upon reaching Mumbai, she has made sure to follow all the procedures pretty well and has resorted to self-quarantine. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shrenu opened up on her experience at the airport and revealed that the Brihan Mumbai Corporation officials keep calling her every day to know if she is showing any symptoms given her travel history.

"Firstly, I came back to Mumbai just in time thinking or assuming something like a lockdown will happen as my brother works in airlines and he knew the situation. All airlines started cancelling their flights one after the other, at the airport, we were checked and asked not to step out of the house for at least 14 days. We were told that the symptoms may not show immediately, so we had to stay home. So, I came back home to my house in Mumbai and have been indoors ever since. My parents reside in Gujarat wanted me to come home but I wanted to keep them safe too."

She continued, "So I am here, following self home quarantine rules. Not meeting people and washing my hands frequently. Sterilizing the door and gas knobs with disinfectant tissues every 3 hours and eating lots of homemade remedial items. I get a call from the BMC officials everyday asking how am I and what are my symptoms."

She further elaborated, "It is quite scary as I don't know what will happen. I am half way through my quarantine period but can’t enjoy this time as I am in constant pressure thinking “what if....”Friends and people say enjoy this time and watch tv but that’s not true... when you know the symptoms can kick in anytime. All I am happy about is I’ve been responsible and at least, I’ve done my bit by taking care of others."

Credits :Pinkvilla

