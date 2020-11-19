EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari: I am not always positive, I do get fed up but my children keep me going

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Shweta Tiwari how does she manage to stay positive and smiling with all the chaos around her.

Shweta Tiwari's journey has not been a smooth one. While professionally she has only grown, her personal life has been full of rocks but the actress has managed to put up a brave face always and exude positivity even in her lows. Currently a single mother to Reyaansh and Palak Tiwari, Shweta is an inspiration to many. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Shweta how does she manage to stay positive and smiling with all the chaos around her.

To this, Shweta told us, "Honestly, I am not always positive. I do get tired, fed up with everything, and wonder when will all the hurdles end in life? But since childhood, I have believed in the saying that the bad times pass, just like the good times are not meant forever. I believe that both the good and the bad days happen in balance and has to end one day. So, when I am facing days which are particularly heavy and bad, I motivate myself to keep going, knowing this will pass making way for the good days."

She continued, "I wait for the good day to come and keep moving with a smile on my face. Secondly, my kids are the biggest reason for this positivity. When they see me sad, they get affected and become sad and get scared, so I try to be happy in front of them and pretend at times that I am unaffected by all that is happening around me. When my kids look at me, they think there is nothing in the world that my mother cannot handle and they are happy when they see me happy. That, for me, is my biggest motivation."

She also reiterated that her love for kids and wanting to see them happy makes her stronger each day. "Yes, I do get tired and feel exhausted. I sometimes feel even they smile for me, as I smile for them. It is this love for each other that keeps us strong and going."

